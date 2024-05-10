Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

MPLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Mplx from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.11.

Mplx Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE MPLX traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,714,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Mplx has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $42.90.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.01). Mplx had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 34.96%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mplx will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

