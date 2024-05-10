MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

NYSE MSM traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.03. 289,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,355. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.96. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $89.24 and a fifty-two week high of $105.77.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The business had revenue of $935.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,741,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 15.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 21.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

