NagaCorp Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGCRF) Short Interest Down 98.1% in April

NagaCorp Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGCRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 98.1% from the April 15th total of 87,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NagaCorp Trading Up 6.0 %

OTCMKTS NGCRF traded up 0.03 on Friday, reaching 0.54. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,165. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 0.49 and its 200-day moving average is 0.43. NagaCorp has a 52 week low of 0.32 and a 52 week high of 0.67.

NagaCorp Company Profile

NagaCorp Company Profile

Featured Articles

NagaCorp Ltd., an investment holding company, manages and operates a hotel and casino complex in the Kingdom of Cambodia. The company operates in two segments, Casino Operations, and Hotel and Entertainment Operations. It owns, manages, and operates NagaWorld, an integrated hotel and entertainment complex that consists of hotel rooms, gaming tables, and electronic gaming machines, as well as public and premium gaming halls, an all-suite luxury spa, shopping gallery, food and beverage outlets, entertainment services, and meeting spaces, as well as hotel convention spaces for accommodation of approximately 1,000 delegates.

