Nanoco Group plc (OTCMKTS:NNOCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nanoco Group plc (OTCMKTS:NNOCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 98.9% from the April 15th total of 76,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Nanoco Group Stock Performance
NNOCF stock remained flat at $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday. Nanoco Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average is $0.24.
About Nanoco Group
