Nanoco Group plc (OTCMKTS:NNOCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nanoco Group plc (OTCMKTS:NNOCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 98.9% from the April 15th total of 76,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nanoco Group Stock Performance

NNOCF stock remained flat at $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday. Nanoco Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average is $0.24.

About Nanoco Group

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of novel nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots consisting of fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and µLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; and HEATWAVE quantum dots for use in biometric facial recognition, optical diagnostics, LiDAR, and night vision applications in the sensor industry.

