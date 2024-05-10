New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Short Interest Update

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Stock Down 1.3 %

NEN traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.50. 212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $73.75.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $29.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.89 million during the quarter.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC increased its position in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned 0.47% of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership engages in acquiring, developing, holding for investment, operating, and selling real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates various residential apartments, condominium units, and commercial properties located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

