NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Trading Down 1.6% After Insider Selling

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) shares dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $91.80 and last traded at $91.88. Approximately 2,871,285 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 9,080,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.39.

Specifically, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NKE. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Williams Trading restated a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.26.

The firm has a market capitalization of $137.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

