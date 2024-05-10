Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.740-1.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.1 billion-$9.1 billion.

Nintendo Price Performance

Nintendo stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.62. 2,236,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,224. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.70. The firm has a market cap of $65.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.39. Nintendo has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $15.01.

Get Nintendo alerts:

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Nintendo had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nintendo will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Nintendo Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.