Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of OXY opened at $64.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.36. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $55.12 and a 1 year high of $71.18. The firm has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

OXY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.88.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

