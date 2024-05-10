Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Holdings Increased by Abacus Wealth Partners LLC

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,536 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 0.4% of Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 298.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 1,268.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. William Blair raised shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,122,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,106,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $96.33 and a one year high of $132.77. The firm has a market cap of $320.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. Oracle’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

