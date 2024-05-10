Oroco Resource (CVE:OCO) Trading 7.4% Higher

Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO – Get Free Report) was up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. Approximately 90,850 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 66,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.
Oroco Resource Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.46. The firm has a market cap of C$132.94 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.71.
Oroco Resource Company Profile
Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project located in Sinaloa State. It also holds 100% interests in the Xochipala project that includes Celia Gene and Celia Generosa contiguous mineral concessions covering an area of 193 hectares located in Guerrero; and the Salvador property that covers an area of 100 hectares located in Guerrero.
