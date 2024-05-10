OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on June 20th

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th.

OTC Markets Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTC Markets Group stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.00. 11,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,686. OTC Markets Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.87 and a 200 day moving average of $56.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.44 million, a PE ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.64.

Get OTC Markets Group alerts:

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $27.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.33 million. OTC Markets Group had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 76.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that OTC Markets Group will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OTC Markets Group Company Profile

OTC Markets Group Inc operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Its data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of its three public markets: OTCQX Best Market, OTCQB Venture Market, and Pink Open Market. The company's OTC Link Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OTC Markets Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTC Markets Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.