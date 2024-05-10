Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Increases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.1% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CVX traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,489,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,394,107. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $171.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.63. The stock has a market cap of $306.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upped their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.85.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,761.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $833,523.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,761.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,247 shares of company stock worth $2,154,164. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

