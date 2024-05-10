Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,190 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,492 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth $375,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Target by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Target by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 82,829 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in Target by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 18,854 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Target by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,883 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Price Performance

Target stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,385,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,649,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.13. The company has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.85.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

