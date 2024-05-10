PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading Down 1%

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) dropped 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $63.70 and last traded at $63.82. Approximately 1,986,837 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 16,117,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.45.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.77. The firm has a market cap of $65.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.41.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 77.5% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

