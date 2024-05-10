Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.
Performant Financial Price Performance
Performant Financial stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.19. 209,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,630. Performant Financial has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $3.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.37 million, a P/E ratio of -31.90 and a beta of 0.11.
Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.57 million for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 6.61%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Performant Financial
Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, and analytics services in the United States. The company identifies improper payments resulting from incorrect coding, procedures that were not medically necessary, incomplete documentation or claims submitted based on outdated fee schedules, and coverage discrepancies; and provides first party call center and other outsourced services.
