Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Performant Financial stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.19. 209,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,630. Performant Financial has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $3.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.37 million, a P/E ratio of -31.90 and a beta of 0.11.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.57 million for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 6.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFMT. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Performant Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Performant Financial by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 50,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 31,710 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Performant Financial by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 225,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 13,221 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Performant Financial by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 244,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 70,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Performant Financial by 20,311.4% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 449,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 446,850 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, and analytics services in the United States. The company identifies improper payments resulting from incorrect coding, procedures that were not medically necessary, incomplete documentation or claims submitted based on outdated fee schedules, and coverage discrepancies; and provides first party call center and other outsourced services.

