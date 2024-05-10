Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) PT Raised to $21.00

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Shares of PR stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.58. The company had a trading volume of 8,217,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,116,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.84. Permian Resources has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $18.28. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 4.32.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Permian Resources had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Permian Resources will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William M. Hickey III sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $62,840,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 9,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $141,390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,477,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,251,949.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William M. Hickey III sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $62,840,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,916,943 shares of company stock valued at $516,796,999 over the last 90 days. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Permian Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Permian Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Permian Resources by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

