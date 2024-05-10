Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 120.89% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Planet Fitness updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.400-2.440 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.40-$2.44 EPS.

Planet Fitness Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:PLNT traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.95. 2,388,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,723,720. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.21. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $44.13 and a 1 year high of $75.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

