PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Chardan Capital

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Chardan Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 339.56% from the company’s current price.
PLBY Group Trading Down 11.7 %
Shares of PLBY Group stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $0.91. 1,168,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,593. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $66.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.18. PLBY Group has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $2.01.
PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 93.57% and a negative net margin of 119.60%. The firm had revenue of $28.32 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PLBY Group will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PLBY Group
About PLBY Group
PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company in the United States, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. The company offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimacy products, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.
