PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Chardan Capital

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Chardan Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 339.56% from the company’s current price.

PLBY Group Trading Down 11.7 %

Shares of PLBY Group stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $0.91. 1,168,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,593. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $66.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.18. PLBY Group has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $2.01.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 93.57% and a negative net margin of 119.60%. The firm had revenue of $28.32 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PLBY Group will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLBY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PLBY Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,441,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 95,362 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its position in PLBY Group by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its stake in PLBY Group by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kure Advisory LLC bought a new position in PLBY Group during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 32.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company in the United States, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. The company offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimacy products, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

