Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in April

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Plus500 Stock Performance
Shares of Plus500 stock remained flat at $24.00 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average is $19.65. Plus500 has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $24.00.
About Plus500
