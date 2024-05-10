Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in April

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Plus500 Stock Performance

Shares of Plus500 stock remained flat at $24.00 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average is $19.65. Plus500 has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $24.00.

About Plus500

Plus500 Ltd., a fintech company, operates technology-based trading platforms in Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. The company develops and operates an online trading platform, including over the counter (OTC) products comprising the contracts for difference (CFDs) sector enabling its international customer base of individual customers to trade CFDs on underlying financial instruments comprising shares, indices, commodities, options, ETFs, foreign exchange, and cryptocurrencies internationally.

