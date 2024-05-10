PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Shares Acquired by Reaves W H & Co. Inc.

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PNM. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $978,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in PNM Resources by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,253,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,907,000 after buying an additional 237,654 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in PNM Resources by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in PNM Resources by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in PNM Resources by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 96,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,322,000 after buying an additional 56,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNM traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,880. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.63 and a 1 year high of $48.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.98.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.27). PNM Resources had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $436.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. PNM Resources’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.33%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PNM shares. StockNews.com downgraded PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PNM Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.80.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

