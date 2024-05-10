Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $165.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Portillo’s’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Portillo’s Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTLO opened at $10.05 on Friday. Portillo’s has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $733.35 million, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Portillo’s in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Portillo’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Portillo’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

Portillo’s Company Profile

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

