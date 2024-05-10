Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $27.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Premier in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

NASDAQ PINC traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $19.50. 1,703,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,211. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Premier has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $28.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.39.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Premier had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $334.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.55 million. Research analysts predict that Premier will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINC. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Premier during the first quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Premier by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Premier by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Premier by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Premier by 246.5% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

