Principal Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 125,530 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 125,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,957,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.2% of Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607,912 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,076,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,107 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IVV stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $523.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,421,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,650,143. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $515.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $486.34. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $410.87 and a 12 month high of $527.16. The stock has a market cap of $451.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

