Principal Securities Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 232,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,090,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 23,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 29,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period.

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,561,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,743,167. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

