Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.38

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.38 and last traded at $7.31, with a volume of 877331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.
Prosus Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
About Prosus
Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Prosus
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Prosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.