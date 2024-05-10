Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.38

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.38 and last traded at $7.31, with a volume of 877331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

Prosus Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

About Prosus

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

Further Reading

