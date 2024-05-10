Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Short Interest Update

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a drop of 66.5% from the April 15th total of 86,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 298,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UTG traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.02. The stock had a trading volume of 286,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,362. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $28.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.30.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reaves Utility Income Fund

Institutional Trading of Reaves Utility Income Fund

In other Reaves Utility Income Fund news, Director Joellen Legg bought 1,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.46 per share, for a total transaction of $50,009.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,009.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTG. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $1,976,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,230,000. Wealth Effects LLC increased its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 67.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 63,639 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 25,696 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 9.8% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 266,519 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,185,000 after acquiring an additional 23,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 31,955 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter.

About Reaves Utility Income Fund

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

