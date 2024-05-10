Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Has $10.28 Million Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 283.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,315 shares during the quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned 0.07% of Vistra worth $10,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Vistra by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vistra during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Vistra during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Performance

Vistra stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.49. The stock had a trading volume of 7,424,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,737,780. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $96.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.58. The stock has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($1.02). Vistra had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.02%.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $4,556,207.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,536,508.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $5,114,019.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,069,030.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $4,556,207.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,536,508.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 257,285 shares of company stock valued at $15,404,397. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Vistra in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

