Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Has $59.40 Million Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 751,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 75,318 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City comprises 2.2% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned about 0.08% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $59,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,752,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,511,546,000 after purchasing an additional 483,138 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,001,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,304,549,000 after buying an additional 553,163 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,178,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,122,370,000 after buying an additional 787,608 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,536,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $711,045,000 after buying an additional 86,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,305,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $617,332,000 after acquiring an additional 36,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

CP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.42.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,063,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,601. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.32. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $68.92 and a 52 week high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.95%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

