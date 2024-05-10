Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Has $77.56 Million Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,084,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,994 shares during the period. Edison International accounts for about 2.8% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Edison International worth $77,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 17.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 144.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 14.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 192,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,195,000 after buying an additional 24,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 36.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 9,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EIX traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,189,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,238. The firm has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 0.95. Edison International has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.19.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.84%.

EIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.78.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

