Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Sells 104 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $18,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 27,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.1% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 12,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNI stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.43. The company had a trading volume of 580,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,051. The company has a market cap of $81.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $134.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.71%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.05.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

