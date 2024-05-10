Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Sells 4,594 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. cut its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 982,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,594 shares during the quarter. Entergy makes up about 3.6% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned about 0.46% of Entergy worth $99,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETR. FMR LLC grew its position in Entergy by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,562,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,977 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Entergy by 2,786.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 492,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,567,000 after purchasing an additional 475,549 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Entergy by 220.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 685,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,334,000 after purchasing an additional 471,291 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Entergy by 312.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 573,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,984,000 after purchasing an additional 434,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,506,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,807,000 after acquiring an additional 352,847 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETR traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,582,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,881. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $112.61. The stock has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.58.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.36). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 45.34%.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $151,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,433.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $151,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at $348,433.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,312.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,729 shares of company stock worth $2,395,315 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ETR

Entergy Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.