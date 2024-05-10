Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Sells 7,157 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,498,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,157 shares during the period. Exelon accounts for 2.0% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Exelon worth $53,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 98.8% in the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Exelon by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Trading Down 1.7 %

Exelon stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.67. 8,898,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,173,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.97. The company has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.53. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $43.53.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

