Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.65

Reunion Gold Co. (CVE:RGD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.64, with a volume of 1430309 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Reunion Gold from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Reunion Gold Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$762.60 million, a P/E ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 13.72 and a quick ratio of 13.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.44.

Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Reunion Gold Co. will post -0.0197561 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Reunion Gold

Reunion Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in South America. The companys flagship project is the Oko West project located in Guyana. It also holds interest in other projects located in French Guiana and Suriname. The company was formerly known as New Sleeper Gold Corporation and changed its name to Reunion Gold Corporation in June 2006.

Further Reading

