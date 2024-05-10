Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $1.25 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.81.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.5 %

RIGL stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.98. 996,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,484. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.66 million, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.06. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $1.96.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $29.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Rigel Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,367,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,864,000 after purchasing an additional 414,207 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,465,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 843,419 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 971,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 612,815 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 603,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 198,712 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 252,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 49,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

