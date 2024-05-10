RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF) Short Interest Down 96.0% in April

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 96.0% from the April 15th total of 205,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund stock remained flat at $15.20 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,127. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average of $15.67. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $16.90.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1398 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund’s payout ratio is 112.67%.

About RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund

