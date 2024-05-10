Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 price target on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.13% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.
Rivian Automotive Trading Down 2.3 %
Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.09. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a negative net margin of 122.51%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will post -4.77 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive
In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Rivian Automotive news, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $255,367.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 407,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,751.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,306 shares of company stock valued at $717,274. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,559 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 5.3% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,263 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 6,416 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.
About Rivian Automotive
Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.
