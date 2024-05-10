Robert W. Baird Lowers DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Price Target to $34.00

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 79.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DV. TheStreet upgraded DoubleVerify from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on DoubleVerify from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded DoubleVerify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.05.

NYSE:DV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,861,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,287. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.11. DoubleVerify has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.14.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $563,344.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,018.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $27,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $563,344.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,018.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,070,904 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in DoubleVerify by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 75,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in DoubleVerify by 15.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 41.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 56,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

