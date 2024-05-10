Robert W. Baird Trims TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Target Price to $13.00

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NYSE TBI traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $10.82. The stock had a trading volume of 291,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,386. TrueBlue has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $19.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.83.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.46. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $403.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TrueBlue will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 10.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 358,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in TrueBlue by 5.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in TrueBlue by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in TrueBlue by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade contingent staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

