Robert W. Baird Trims TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Target Price to $13.00

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.
TrueBlue Price Performance
NYSE TBI traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $10.82. The stock had a trading volume of 291,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,386. TrueBlue has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $19.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.83.
TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.46. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $403.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TrueBlue will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About TrueBlue
TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade contingent staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TrueBlue
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.