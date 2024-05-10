Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) PT Lowered to $260.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Mizuho from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.93.

ROK traded up $4.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $273.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,145,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,347. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $252.11 and a 1-year high of $348.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $281.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $283.64 per share, for a total transaction of $992,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,901,262.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $283.64 per share, with a total value of $992,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,901,262.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,240 shares of company stock worth $4,891,324 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

