Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Roots Price Performance

Roots stock remained flat at $1.60 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.84. Roots has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.47.

Roots Company Profile

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and ecommerce.

