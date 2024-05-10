Roth Mkm Cuts Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Price Target to $15.00

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Roth Mkm from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BOWL. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Bowlero from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Bowlero from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. CJS Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Bowlero from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Bowlero from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bowlero has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.57.

Shares of Bowlero stock remained flat at $10.98 during midday trading on Tuesday. 932,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,425. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.14. Bowlero has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $15.47.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.13). Bowlero had a return on equity of 98.75% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $305.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.46 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Bowlero will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Bowlero’s payout ratio is 122.22%.

In other news, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 87,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $1,123,998.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,040,204 shares in the company, valued at $13,397,827.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 23.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 26,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 26,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 19.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

