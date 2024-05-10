Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Ethos Financial Group LLC

Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 999.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,604 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 64.4% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 64,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 25,352 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $249,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 157.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 17,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 29,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SCHD traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,043,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,523,507. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $80.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.73. The firm has a market cap of $55.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.77.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

