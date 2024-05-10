Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Announces Earnings Results

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Sempra had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sempra updated its FY24 guidance to $4.60-4.90 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $4.90-5.25 EPS.
Sempra Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SRE traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,670,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54. Sempra has a one year low of $63.75 and a one year high of $78.01. The firm has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.92.
Sempra Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.77%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRE
Insider Activity at Sempra
In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $3,595,856.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $141.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Justin Christopher Bird sold 5,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total value of $360,586.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,888.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $3,595,856.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,432 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,035 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Sempra
Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sempra
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Why Invest in 5G Stocks
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.