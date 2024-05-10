Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.900-5.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sempra also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.600-4.900 EPS.
Shares of NYSE SRE traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.18. 7,373,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,042,466. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.92. Sempra has a 1-year low of $63.75 and a 1-year high of $78.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49.
Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sempra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sempra from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.23.
In other Sempra news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $4,063,936.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,983.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sempra news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $4,063,936.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,983.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $3,595,856.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,432 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,035 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.
