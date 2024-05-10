Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.60-4.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.81. Sempra also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.90-5.25 EPS.

Sempra Price Performance

SRE stock opened at $76.18 on Friday. Sempra has a 52 week low of $63.75 and a 52 week high of $78.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.70.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 9.45%. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sempra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sempra from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.23.

Insider Transactions at Sempra

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $3,595,856.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $3,595,856.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $4,063,936.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,983.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,432 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,035 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Further Reading

