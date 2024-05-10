Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.60-4.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.81. Sempra also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.90-5.25 EPS.
Sempra Price Performance
SRE stock opened at $76.18 on Friday. Sempra has a 52 week low of $63.75 and a 52 week high of $78.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.70.
Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 9.45%. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sempra Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sempra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sempra from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.23.
Insider Transactions at Sempra
In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $3,595,856.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $3,595,856.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $4,063,936.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,983.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,432 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,035 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
About Sempra
Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sempra
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Will the Surge in GameStop Stock Spark a New Meme Craze?
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 3 Stocks Nancy Pelosi Has Been Buying
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Will the Biotech Sector Shift From Lagger to Leader?
Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.