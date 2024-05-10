Shopify Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 107,136 call options on the company. This is an increase of 46% compared to the average daily volume of 73,332 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,881,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,309,154,000 after purchasing an additional 713,064 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,706,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Bright Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Trading Down 5.6 %

SHOP traded down $3.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.96. 30,637,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,176,729. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $91.57. The company has a market cap of $75.86 billion, a PE ratio of 655.11 and a beta of 2.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Shopify will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

