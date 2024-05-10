Short Interest in CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) Decreases By 97.4%

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.4% from the April 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CannaGrow Price Performance

Shares of CannaGrow stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 49,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,199. CannaGrow has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02.

About CannaGrow

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc develops, designs, and builds grow facilities for legal cannabis industry in the State of Colorado. It offers design, permitting, development and construction, site management, staffing, research, and other professional services. The company was formerly known as BizAuctions, Inc and changed its name to CannaGrow Holdings, Inc in November 2014.

