Short Interest in CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) Decreases By 97.4%

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.4% from the April 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CannaGrow Price Performance
Shares of CannaGrow stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 49,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,199. CannaGrow has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02.
About CannaGrow
