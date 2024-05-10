Short Interest in Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Increases By 900.0%

Posted by on May 10th, 2024

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRFGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Dream Impact Trust Stock Performance

DDHRF remained flat at $2.85 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average of $4.47. Dream Impact Trust has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $7.06.

Dream Impact Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Impact Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Impact Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.