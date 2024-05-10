Short Interest in Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Increases By 900.0%

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Dream Impact Trust Stock Performance

DDHRF remained flat at $2.85 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average of $4.47. Dream Impact Trust has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $7.06.

Dream Impact Trust Company Profile

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

