Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Drops By 66.1%

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a drop of 66.1% from the April 15th total of 64,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.94. 31,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,499. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.75 million, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.22. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $47.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 276,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,599,000 after buying an additional 148,893 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. SFI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 91,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 21,922 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 79.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 33,505 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

