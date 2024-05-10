Short Interest in Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Decreases By 99.1%

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.1% from the April 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Pacific Financial Stock Performance

PFLC remained flat at $9.50 on Friday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,861. Pacific Financial has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.35.

Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.85 million during the quarter.

Pacific Financial Increases Dividend

About Pacific Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. This is an increase from Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.40%.

Pacific Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific that provides various banking products and services in Washington and Oregon. The company offers personal and business checking, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other investment options; home loans; and auto and recreation loans, credit cards, and home equity line of credit.

