Short Interest in Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Decreases By 99.1%

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.1% from the April 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Pacific Financial Stock Performance
PFLC remained flat at $9.50 on Friday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,861. Pacific Financial has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.35.
Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.85 million during the quarter.
Pacific Financial Increases Dividend
About Pacific Financial
Pacific Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific that provides various banking products and services in Washington and Oregon. The company offers personal and business checking, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other investment options; home loans; and auto and recreation loans, credit cards, and home equity line of credit.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pacific Financial
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.